Advertisement
News

Council urged to keep shower unit at Banna Beach operational all year round

Oct 23, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Council urged to keep shower unit at Banna Beach operational all year round
Share this article

A Tralee councillor has urged the council to keep the shower unit at Banna Beach operational year-round.

Sinn Féin councillor, Paul Daly made the plea as he says swimming in the sea is now a 12-month activity, with people reaping many benefits from it.

Kerry County Council responded advising that the shower is removed during Winter months to preserve the unit.

Advertisement

It says this is done to protect it during spells of frost and from storm surge damage.

Cllr Daly asked if the council would consider relocating the shower towards the back of the car park to protect it, and so beach goers could make use of it.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillors told that €2m plus Uisce Éireann investment in Castleisland to start shortly
Advertisement
Knockanure manslaughter accused further remanded in custody
Claims children as young as 8 are lighting bonfires in North Kerry ahead of Halloween
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillors told that €2m plus Uisce Éireann investment in Castleisland to start shortly
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Knockanure manslaughter accused further remanded in custody
Irish Squad To Be Named Today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus