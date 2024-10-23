Council urged to keep shower unit at Banna Beach operational all year round

A Tralee councillor has urged the council to keep the shower unit at Banna Beach operational year-round.

Sinn Féin councillor, Paul Daly made the plea as he says swimming in the sea is now a 12-month activity, with people reaping many benefits from it.

Kerry County Council responded advising that the shower is removed during Winter months to preserve the unit.

It says this is done to protect it during spells of frost and from storm surge damage.

Cllr Daly asked if the council would consider relocating the shower towards the back of the car park to protect it, and so beach goers could make use of it.