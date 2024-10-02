Council to assess introduction of bike rental scheme as part of Tralee and Killarney mobility plans

Kerry County Council will assess the introduction of a bike rental scheme as part of the Tralee and Killarney transport mobility plans.

The information was provided following a motion from Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

He urged the council to introduce the scheme similar to those in Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Cork; adding it would be a huge boost not only for tourism, but for MTU students and locals.

The council says it will engage with stakeholders and establish the need based on a number of criteria. However, it's important to be cognisant of the potential for displacement of existing enterprises providing bike rental services.

Cllr Daly’s motion was seconded by Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien.