Council urged to install CCTV near Ardfert graveyard to stop illegal dumping

Aug 7, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Deirdre Ferris, Sinn Féin Councillor for Kerry County Council
A Sinn Féin councillor for the Tralee Municipal District has called on Kerry County Council to install CCTV cameras at a bottle bank near a graveyard in Ardfert.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris told a recent meeting of Tralee MD that there is a significant amount of illegal dumping in this area.

She said locals are clearing the rubbish before funerals, as a show of respect for grieving families.

Cllr Ferris raised the need for CCTV cameras to be erected to stop illegal dumping.

She wants Kerry County Council to carry out a data protection impact assessment on securing CCTV over the area where the bins are located.

She says carrying out the assessment would help ensure there is no potential breach in data protection.

The council says it has to prepare a site management plan in relation to the management of CCTV images and how the recordings are preserved in line with data protection laws.

Cllr Ferris has called on the council to be more proactive.

