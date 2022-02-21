Council urged to be generous with funding for St Patrick's Day parades

Kerry County Council is being urged to be as generous as possible with funding for St Patrick's Day parades.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District Councillor Michael Cahill says this year's parades will be extra special in communities all over Kerry, having been cancelled for the last two years.

Cllr Cahill says Kerry County Council can make this a St Patrick's Day to remember by supplying funding to local organisations.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor is encouraging all organising committees and Chambers to apply for funding for parades across the county.

Community groups can apply for Community Support Fund funding before Monday, February 28th.