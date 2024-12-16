Advertisement
Council to write to government seeking school module on anti-social behaviour following Tarbert Halloween incident

Dec 16, 2024 08:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will write to Gardaí and the Department of Education aiming to design a module on anti-social behaviour.

Cathaoirleach of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD Fionnán Fitzgerald raised the motion at the recent municipal district meeting.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald raised the motion following scenes of anti-social behaviour in Tarbert on Halloween night.

30 people have been interviewed in relation to the incident, while several people have been arrested.

Videos circulated on social media purportedly showing groups of young people dressed all in black, wearing balaclavas and hoodies, and setting off fireworks in the village.

Cllr Fitzgerald said there was also difficulty with anti-social behaviour in Brosna over Halloween.

He said attitudes need to be improved into how Halloween is celebrated across society; adding there needs to be a clamp down on the sale of bangers at events such as the ploughing championship.

Cllr Fitzgerald says a six-week build up follows the ploughing, with many young people gearing up and planning ways of celebrating and letting off bangers; adding it’s turning into a free for all.

He said a programme for schools needs to be introduced to tackle such incidents and educate young people.

The motion was seconded by independent councillor Charlie Farrelly, who added that most of the trouble occurred in areas where there was no garda presence.

