Council to review if more snow equipment needed in Castleisland area

The Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District will review if it needs more equipment to deal with weather events after being battered by wind and snow.

It follows a request from Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae at the recent MD meeting.

The Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD was affected particularly badly by the heavy snow in early January.

There was very heavy snowfall especially in the east of the county at the start of January, and the Brosna area was without power and water for five days after that initial snowfall.

Local farmers were among those who used their own vehicles and equipment to assist authorities in clearing roads and bringing medical personnel and supplies to people who were isolated.

At the recent MD meeting, Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae tabled a motion asking that the MD would seek to purchase more equipment for dealing with prolonged weather events involving snow.

Cllr Healy-Rae said there are things we can learn going forward from this weather event.

He said this was one of the worst affected areas in the county, and the MD should be writing to departments and seeking funding for more gear to deal with adverse weather events.

Cllr Healy-Rae added the likelihood is this will happen again, and if the council can repeat what it did this time and improve on that, it would be a great help to people.

In response to his motion, the Municipal District said it following the recent prolonged weather event, it will review its requirements for additional equipment.

The council also outlined its current winter maintenance service plan, which includes 471km of priority salting routes which are treated by nine demountable salt spreaders.

The council says engineering areas have also acquired rotary spreaders along with local plant hire operators to support this plan during prolonged events, treating the most at-risk locations.

The council added 6mm grit was also distributed to 100 locations at which the public can collect it.