Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD councillors call for action on bus stops

Councillors in the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District have called for action in progressing bus stops at several different locations in the county.

Three separate motions were tabled at the recent MD meeting about bus stops in Farranfore, Milltown, and Lispole.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae asked for an update on the bus stop in Farranfore, which he said is in a deplorable state.

The council responded that the National Transport Authority is appointing a contractor to upgrade the stop and it was expected this would be upgraded in the last quarter of 2024.

The council said it’s currently awaiting an update from the NTA.

Cllr Healy-Rae said while a new shelter may help, what’s really needed is a stop at the train station, as currently the bus stops outside a local business, which has become a de facto tourist information office with people coming in to ask when the bus is coming and if they can use the toilet.

Elsewhere, Fine Gael councillor Tommy Griffin asked for an update on a bus stop for Milltown.

The council said its proposal to move the stop up to the green area on the approach to the town from the Tralee side must get approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and if this happens, it will then prepare a detailed design for new bus stop signs and road markings there.

Cllr Griffin said the bus stop currently doesn’t even have a pole, and this is not good enough for a town the size of Milltown.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Brosnan also asked that the council write to the National Transport Authority to identify where the official bus stop is in Lios Póil village, and install a sign at that location.

Cllr Brosnan said it’s an embarrassment, and people are being left on the side of the road not being picked up, or bypassed entirely by the bus, because there’s no place officially for them to stand.