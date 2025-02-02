Calls for timed traffic light to alleviate Conor Pass congestion

There are calls for a timed traffic light system on the Conor Pass.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Brosnan said it would counteract ongoing congestion, which he said people experience daily.

In its response to Cllr Brosnan’s question, the council denied it’s received reports of congestion on the Conor Pass.

Advertisement

At the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne meeting, Cllr Brosnan asked the council if it would investigate a pilot scheme, providing a timed traffic light system from just below the top of the Conor Pass to above Pedlar’s Lake.

He added this would counteract ongoing congestion.

In response to the question, Kerry County Council said the use of traffic lights over this extended distance would not comply with relevant traffic management standards.

Advertisement

The council said 12 laybys have been provided along the short sections of the Conor Pass where two vehicles cannot pass each other.

It said as a result, it doesn’t generally receive reports of congestion on the Conor Pass, however the council added the issue can be kept under review.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Brosnan acknowledged there are laybys, but he said the congestion does exist and people experience it daily.

Advertisement

He said a timed system would alleviate this congestion.