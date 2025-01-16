Council to meet with Tralee residents with view to addressing some issues in estate

Kerry County Council will meet with residents in Tralee with a view to addressing some issues in their estate.

A deputation from Lohercannon Residents’ Association addressed the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The deputation was brought by Independent councillor Sam Locke.

The residents highlighted a number of issues and called for actions to be taken to address their concerns.

They asked for the composters to be emptied, for trees to be cut back as they were blocking some lights and for drains to be cleared because they said some drains are blocked on the footpath which is forcing people to walk out on the road.

The residents’ association also requested extra parking bays and sought signage at the roundabout and for traffic calming and the speed limits to be obeyed.

Tralee MD engineer, Brian Hickey told the residents he would meet the residents on site and said their asks were very small.

Mr Hickey said funding is always an issue and stated he might look for support from the councillors through their councillor allocations in time.

He said the condition of the composters would need to be reviewed, and he said cutting back trees would be no issue.

With regards to traffic signage he said the council would review it and he said speeding was a matter for Gardaí.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Terry O’Brien told the residents that all councillors are behind them and they’ll work with the engineer to ensure the works will be carried out.