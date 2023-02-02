Advertisement
Council to examine feasibility of ferry service between Cahersiveen and Dingle

Feb 2, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrynews
Council to examine feasibility of ferry service between Cahersiveen and Dingle
Kerry County Council will examine the feasibility of running a ferry service between Cahersiveen and Dingle.

It follows a motion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, from Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill.

Cllr Cahill says such an amenity would provide tourists with spectacular scenery of the county, while connecting both peninsulas.

The council said a similar service ran during the mid 90s, but was discontinued as the vessel wasn’t ideally suited to the coastal environment.

It says the proposal to run a future service could be examined in consultation with the appropriate stakeholders.

 

