Kerry County Council is closing the Parklands car park in Tralee for a fortnight to accommodate Birds Amusements during the Rose of Tralee Festival.

The car park will be shut to the public between 6 o’clock tomorrow morning (Tuesday, 13th August) and 6pm on Wednesday, 28th August.

Birds Euroshow funfair moves from festival to festival across Kerry during the summer.

It will arrive in Tralee from Puck Fair and then move on to the Listowel races.