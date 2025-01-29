Kerry County Council is to write to the HSE asking them to provide Suicide Awareness /Alertness Training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbers as well as young adults and teenagers in the County.

It follows a motion by Lispole councillor Robert Brosnan at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Brosnan argued these are the professions most likely to meet people before they take their lives.

He said that some people in these jobs have told him they want to know more about how they can help, adding that some are burdened by misplaced guilt after someone died soon after talking to them.

He added that so many people go through mental health difficulties, especially at this time of the year.

Cllr Brosnan claimed triple the number of people take their own lives in Ireland as die on our roads.

His party colleague, Councillor Deirdre Ferris spoke in agreement with Cllr Brosnan, saying Kerry County Councillors also nee suicide prevention training.

She said she has lost two people to suicide that I had been helping and that, whether it was rational or not, you carry a huge amount of guilt.

Councillor Tom Barry said there have been times when he has been afraid to leave people alone in case ofwhat could happen.

Kerry county Council's director of corporate services, Christy O'Connor, promised councillors he would follow up on this motion.