Advertisement
News

Council to ask HSE to provide suicide awareness training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbers

Jan 29, 2025 13:45 By radiokerrynews
Council to ask HSE to provide suicide awareness training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbers
Share this article

Kerry County Council is to write to the HSE asking them to provide Suicide Awareness /Alertness Training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbers as well as young adults and teenagers in the County.

It follows a motion by Lispole councillor Robert Brosnan at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Brosnan argued these are the professions most likely to meet people before they take their lives.

Advertisement

He said that some people in these jobs have told him they want to know more about how they can help, adding that some are burdened by misplaced guilt after someone died soon after talking to them.

He added that so many people go through mental health difficulties, especially at this time of the year.

Cllr Brosnan claimed triple the number of people take their own lives in Ireland as die on our roads.

Advertisement

His party colleague, Councillor Deirdre Ferris spoke in agreement with Cllr Brosnan, saying Kerry County Councillors also nee suicide prevention training.

She said she has lost two people to suicide that I had been helping and that, whether it was rational or not, you carry a huge amount of guilt.

Councillor Tom Barry said there have been times when he has been afraid to leave people alone in case ofwhat could happen.

Advertisement

Kerry county Council's director of corporate services, Christy O'Connor, promised councillors he would follow up on this motion.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Report into November's devastating flood in Listowel and Kilocrim expected by end of week
Advertisement
Power restored for Abbeyfeale residents after notification it could take a month to fix
Kerry MEP calls for urgent and enhanced investment in Ireland’s outdated electricity grid
Advertisement

Recommended

Report into November's devastating flood in Listowel and Kilocrim expected by end of week
Kerry TD denies high court action is a political stunt
Kerry LEO hosting workshops for small businesses
Cork Airport expects up to 33,000 passengers over long weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus