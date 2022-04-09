Advertisement
Council seeking performers to deliver Cruinniú na nÓg events

Apr 9, 2022 16:04 By radiokerrynews
Council seeking performers to deliver Cruinniú na nÓg events
Kerry County Council is seeking performers to deliver events for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg.

It’s an all-Ireland event offering free cultural and creative activities and experiences for children and young people in Kerry.

The council’s Arts Office and Creative Ireland are seeking proposals from professional, experienced practicioners to deliver events for this year’s event.

In-person or hybrid events are sought in acting, dancing, and creative writing, must take place between 11am-5pm and be free to the public.

Event application forms are available by emailing [email protected], and forms must be returned by 1pm on Tuesday April 19th.

