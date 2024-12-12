Council says Mid Kerry cemetery has sufficient number of burial plots for next 15 years

Kerry County Council says there is a sufficient number of plots at a Mid Kerry cemetery for over the next decade.

It was responding to a motion from Fine Gael councillor Tommy Griffin at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

Cllr Griffin urged the council to acquire lands for a public graveyard for St Gobnait’s Church in Boolteens.

The council said a cursory assessment identified circa 86 burial plots remain at the cemetery.

It advised the average plot sales at the graveyard over the past five years, is approximately four; adding it anticipated this number is sufficient for the next 15-20 years.