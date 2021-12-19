Council says incentive-based scheme to upgrade vacant Tralee properties wasn't successful

The council says an incentive-based scheme to upgrade vacant properties in Tralee wasn't successful.

This was revealed at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, after Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae had asked if there are plans to roll out the Business Incentive Scheme to other areas in Kerry following its pilot in Tralee.

This scheme aimed to encourage landlords and new or aspiring business owners to occupy vacant premises by offering a grant towards property rates.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says the pilot in Tralee was not successful in bringing vacant properties back into use.

However, proposals for incentives are being examined nationally in the roll out of the Town Centre First Programme, which could will be launched before year end.