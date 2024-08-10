Advertisement
News

Council refuses permission for The Shire to retain tented dining area

Aug 10, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has refused permission for The Shire pub in Killarney to retain its tented outdoor dining area.

The Shire was granted retention permission in 2021 to keep the tented structure, which had been built during the pandemic, but only for a two-year period.

Planners found the retention of the canopy would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area, and depreciate the value of adjacent property.

The Shire had built the canopy and existing screen fencing without planning permission during the pandemic.

Retention permission for the structure was granted, but only for another two years up to the end of 2023, and it was to have be removed by then.

The Shire this year again sought retention permission keep the existing outside dining area, existing canopy, and screen fencing constructed on site.

The application received a third party submission which claimed the development was having a negative impact on a nearby guesthouse, with noise complaints from customers.

Council planners noted the tented structure is temporary in nature, and does not integrate into the existing streetscape and outdoor dining area.

The council says the canopy has become more visually cluttered over time with fencing and other bits and pieces, which have effectively enclosed the outdoor space.

Kerry County Council also found that the tented canopy structure does not allow for noise insulation of any kind, which leads to issues of noise nuisance that negatively affect adjoining properties.

Refusing permission, the council said the proposed development would form an obtrusive feature on the town’s streetscape and seriously injure the visual amenities of the area.

This is because of, according to the council, the temporary and haphazard character of the tented canopy structure, and poor aesthetic quality of the tent and fencing.

The council also found it would seriously injure the amenities of adjacent properties and depreciate their value.

The third reason for refusal was that the previous permission was for two years only, and this would contravene that condition.

