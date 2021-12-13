Advertisement
News

Council publishes eTenders for community CCTV schemes in Killarney

Dec 13, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Council publishes eTenders for community CCTV schemes in Killarney Council publishes eTenders for community CCTV schemes in Killarney
Share this article

The council has published eTenders for the proposed community CCTV schemes in Killarney.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher asked for an update on the project at the recent MD meeting. The council says it's seeking proposals from experienced CCTV consultants and designers to review the specifications for the CCTV equipment required.

It adds work is also underway on the preparation of a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) for the schemes, which is required under the Data Protection Act 2018. This will require formal consultation with An Garda Síochána in relation to how the schemes would be operated and managed in the context of data protection legislation.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus