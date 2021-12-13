Council publishes eTenders for community CCTV schemes in Killarney

The council has published eTenders for the proposed community CCTV schemes in Killarney.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher asked for an update on the project at the recent MD meeting. The council says it's seeking proposals from experienced CCTV consultants and designers to review the specifications for the CCTV equipment required.

It adds work is also underway on the preparation of a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) for the schemes, which is required under the Data Protection Act 2018. This will require formal consultation with An Garda Síochána in relation to how the schemes would be operated and managed in the context of data protection legislation.