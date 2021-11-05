Advertisement
Council proposing to close to number of streets to facilitate Christmas in Killarney parades

Nov 5, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Council proposing to close to number of streets to facilitate Christmas in Killarney parades
Kerry County Council is proposing to close to a number of streets to facilitate Christmas in Killarney parades.

It's planning to close College Street, Main Street, High Street and New Street on November 27th from 5pm to 7.30pm.

A traffic diversion system will operate on the main approaches to the town. Anyone wishing to give their observations can do so in writing before November 9th.

Proposed street closures:

  • College Street, from the junction of Lewis Road to Plunkett Street
  • Plunkett Street, from Reen's Pharmacy to the AIB
  • Main Street, from the Plaza Hotel to Market Cross
  • High Street, from the Market Cross to the junction of Msgr O'Flaherty Road
  • New Street, from the Market Cross to the junction of Beech Road

Submissions can be made in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads, Transportation and Marine Department, County Buildings, Tralee, County Kerry or by e-mail to [email protected] not later than 5pm on Tuesday, 9th November.

