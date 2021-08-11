Council proposing to carry out traffic calming measures in Castleisland

The council is proposing to carry out traffic calming measures on Main Street, Castleisland.

The works will include the provision of a pedestrian crossing, buildouts and narrowing the approach roadway, two school set downs as well as relevant signage and lining.

Details of the planned works are available to view on the council’s website (www.kerrycoco.ie) until September 6th.

Observations can be sent to Kerry County Council before 5pm on September 6th.

Observations can must be marked Section 38 – Main Street, Castleisland and can be sent by email to [email protected] or to Administrative Officer, Kerry County Council, Roads, Transport and Marine Department, Room 115, Áras an Chontae, Rathass, Tralee Co Kerry by 5pm on September 6th.