Council planning to build eight housing units in Tralee

Nov 18, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is planning to build eight housing units in Tralee.

The council is proposing to build eight units, consisting of two blocks of four duplex apartments at Mitchel’s Road, Tralee.

The works will include demolition of the existing dwelling and northern boundary wall, the provision of a perpendicular parking bay and associated site works.

The plans can be viewed at the Tralee Municipal District office, Princes Quay, at County Buildings Rathass or online at kerrycoco.ie.

Submissions or observations can be made before 5pm on Monday January 10th.

They can be sent to Administration office, Housing Capital Unit, Kerry County Council, Ashe Memorial Hall, Denny Street, Tralee or by email to [email protected]

