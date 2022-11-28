Council in process of acquiring lands for Tralee Bay coastal greenway

Kerry County Council is in the process of purchasing lands for a coastal greenway at Tralee Bay.

Planning has been secured by the council to develop a 2km greenway from Cockleshell Road to the Spa village.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall asked for an update on the progress of the greenway.

Advertisement

In its response, the council said its representatives are currently engaging with landowners with a view to acquire the necessary lands.

The council anticipates work on the greenway will start next year, with the warning that this is dependent on securing the lands.