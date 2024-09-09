Advertisement
Council has appointed architect to develop feasibility study for a cover for Tralee Square

Sep 9, 2024
Council has appointed architect to develop feasibility study for a cover for Tralee Square
Kerry County Council has appointed an architect to develop a feasibility study to provide a cover for the Square in Tralee.

The information was provided in response to a question from Fianna Fáil councillor Anne O’Sullivan at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

The council appointed Casey Architects to develop the draft study of the Square and associated feeder lanes, which is currently under review.

It says the high-level design concept will consider the potential cover as part of the overall design.

The council added this project has desing-only funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF).

