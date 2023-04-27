Advertisement
Study examining feasibility of covering Tralee's Square expected to be completed by year-end

Apr 27, 2023 11:04 By radiokerrynews
Study examining feasibility of covering Tralee's Square expected to be completed by year-end
A study examining the feasibility of covering The Square in Tralee is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall has been calling for a permanent roof-like structure that would cover the Square for some time; he believes it would provide great opportunities for the town.

He raised the issue at the recent Tralee MD meeting, calling for this study to be done as soon as possible.

Kerry County Council says a tender for engineering consultants to undertake the feasibility study will be published in May, with the study expected to be completed by the end of the year.

It says if the study finds it feasible, and a suitable funding source is identified, the project can then proceed.

 

