Council engineers called on to examine feasibility of erecting air dome in Tralee

Sep 6, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Council engineers called on to examine feasibility of erecting air dome in Tralee
The 2022 International Rose of Tralee is Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy selected onstage at the Dome at the Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU on Tuesday 23rd of August. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry County Council engineers are being called on to examine the feasibility of erecting an air dome in Tralee, similar to the one erected by Connacht GAA.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane made the call at the Tralee Municipal District meeting.

He was one of a number of councillors who reiterated calls for a permanent dome to be erected in the town.

They feel a permanent home is needed for the Rose of Tralee International Festival, adding it could also host other events throughout the year.

Having a permanent dome structure built in Tralee has been a long-standing issue in the town and has been raised by many public representatives over the years.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane has reiterated his call for a facility similar to Connacht GAA’s air dome; he says when it’s not being used as a pitch, the air dome can facilitate over 10,000 people.

Cllr Finucane says it cost around €4 million and he feels raising this amount for a similar structure in Tralee would be possible.

He’s calling on Kerry County Council engineers to examine the feasibility of constructing such a dome on the Fels Point site; he says there’s an open invitation from Connacht GAA, for council staff and councillors to visit their dome.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says the Rose of Tralee International Festival brings diaspora home each year, acknowledging the value it brings to the county adding it needs a home of its own.

Calls for a permanent structure were also made by Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy and his party colleague Johnnie Wall who says a public private partnership should also be explored; Independent councillor Sam Locke also raised the issue, saying action must be taken to try and get this dome across the line within the next 12-months.

https://connachtgaa.ie/air-dome/

