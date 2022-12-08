Advertisement
News

Council crews already treating priority roads across Kerry ahead of freezing temperatures overnight

Dec 8, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Council crews already treating priority roads across Kerry ahead of freezing temperatures overnight Council crews already treating priority roads across Kerry ahead of freezing temperatures overnight
Share this article

Council crews have already started treating priority roads in Kerry ahead of the forecast of freezing temperatures overnight.

 

A status yellow low temperature warning is in place for all of Ireland from 10 o'clock tonight until 12 noon tomorrow.

Advertisement

 

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions, with sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces expected as temperatures fall well below freezing.

 

Advertisement

A weather advisory has also been issued for Kerry until 9am on Monday, as an Arctic airmass brings sharp to severe frost, and black ice on roads and footpaths.

 

Kerry County Council says it began treating priority routes at 4pm, and will begin again at 4 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

 

The council is asking people to exercise caution and drive with care on all roads, including on salted routes.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus