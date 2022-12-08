Council crews already treating priority roads across Kerry ahead of freezing temperatures overnight

Council crews have already started treating priority roads in Kerry ahead of the forecast of freezing temperatures overnight.

A status yellow low temperature warning is in place for all of Ireland from 10 o'clock tonight until 12 noon tomorrow.

Met Éireann is warning of hazardous conditions, with sharp to severe frost and icy surfaces expected as temperatures fall well below freezing.

A weather advisory has also been issued for Kerry until 9am on Monday, as an Arctic airmass brings sharp to severe frost, and black ice on roads and footpaths.

Kerry County Council says it began treating priority routes at 4pm, and will begin again at 4 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The council is asking people to exercise caution and drive with care on all roads, including on salted routes.