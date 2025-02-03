Council called on to consider buying site in Killorglin to develop multi-sports centre

The council is being called on to consider buying a site close to Killorglin town to develop a multi-sports centre.

Independent councillor Podge Foley tabled the motion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He stated this centre could also facilitate children with additional needs, adding it’s important no child is left behind and they everyone gets to experience being part of a team.

In response, Kerry County Council stated the development of another sport centre in Killorglin is not a project it’s currently pursuing.

However, it stated if there are local sponsors or groups pursuing this objective, then they can engage with the council for advice on funding streams.