Council aware of just one person sleeping rough in Kerry due to homelessness

Dec 15, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Council aware of just one person sleeping rough in Kerry due to homelessness
The council says it’s aware of just one person who is currently sleeping rough in Kerry, due to homelessness.

Kerry County Council has engaged with the person, to offer them emergency accommodation.

The information was provided by Kerry County Council, following a query from Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley.

As of the end of November, there were 85 adults and seven children in emergency accommodation in Kerry.

Kerry County Council says, of these, exit strategies have been identified for 44 adults and six children.

The council says it is aware of just one person who is sleeping rough; Kerry County Council says despite repeated contact from them, this person doesn’t want to engage with the council and doesn’t wish to avail of accommodation.

It says it’s difficult to quantify if this is the extent of the issue, as the council can only quantify cases where it becomes aware of through some form of contact or engagement.

The council says it when it becomes aware of potential cases it follows up with physical sweeps on locations and has a partnership with Gardaí.

Speaking during the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, CEO of the council Moira Murrell said emergency accommodation is available for anyone experiencing homelessness in the county, particularly during the current severe weather.

