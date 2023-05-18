Council assessing if enforcement around short-term lets is resulting in more long-term rentals

Kerry County Council is currently assessing if sending enforcement letters to short-term let owners is resulting in more long-term rentals.

The issue was again raised at the council’s monthly meeting, with clarity sought from several members.

The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2019 introduced new regulations in relation to short-term letting in rent pressure zones; the Killarney Local Electoral Area is a rent pressure zone and subject to this legislation.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell says legislation is very clear, planning permission is needed to operate a short-term let.

She noted she was very concerned about reports in the media of long-term accommodation not being available in Dingle, and that the rent pressure zone of Killarney is of particular concern.

The CEO says, at the moment, the council is reviewing the impact of its level of enforcement around short-term lets, to see if this is bringing housing into the long-term rental market; noting this is mid-assessment.

Advertisement

She says it’s about bringing a balance in the market to have housing for families, so that places aren’t just tied up for short-term letting.

She added the council is still awaiting national policy in this area.

It was revealed in March that the EU Commission had delayed plans by the Irish government to introduce regulations for short-term lettings until next December.

Advertisement

It was also speculated last month the Government was considering that owners of short-term lets may be exempt from planning permission, if located in an area of less than 5,000 population.

In light of these details, councillors called for clarity at the monthly council meeting, saying many short-term let owners are exiting the market, and losing their livelihoods.