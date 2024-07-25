Kerry County Council is applying for permission to build 89 new homes just outside Tralee town.

If it gets the go-ahead, the new development at Lohercannon near Blennerville would consist of 25 houses and 64 apartments.

This would be made up of ten two-bedroom houses, 15 three-bedroom houses, 44 one-bed apartments, 15 two-bedroom apartments and five three-bedroom apartments, as well as well as services, the extension of an existing road, and pedestrian, bicycle and parking infrastructure.

The public can view the plans until Friday, the 23rd of August and have until Friday, the 6th September to make submissions or observations

2,330 people are on the social housing list in the Tralee Municipal District, including people from other municipal districts, who have indicated Trall as one of their areas of choice.

Over half of these are awaiting one-bed units, while a further 624 are waiting for two-bed homes.