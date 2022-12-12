Advertisement
News

Council announces 97 locations where grit can be collected

Dec 12, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Council announces 97 locations where grit can be collected
Kerry County Council has announced a list of 97 locations around the county where people can collect grit to use in their locality.

It’s being made available as the inclement weather is set to last until the weekend at least, and perhaps beyond that.

The grit is for community use, such as at schools, churches, and facilities for older people.

It can be used by individuals and groups on local roads and footpaths.

 

Below is the full list of 97 grit locations in Kerry:

Killarney Municipal District

Killarney Town

  • High St car park
  • Lewis Road car park
  • Adjacent to the Cahernane Hotel on Muckross road
  • New St car park

Killarney Rural

  • Coolick National School
  • Loughquittane National School
  • Mangerton Road Lay-by
  • Ballyhar Church
  • Shrone Cross
  • Raheen National School
  • Knockanes National School
  • Glounonea Grotto
  • Old Kilcummin Creamery
  • Flynn’s Forge
  • Clonkeen Church
  • Listry GAA Club
  • Knockacullig North
Tralee Municipal District

Tralee Town

  • Matt Talbot Road car park
  • Muing/Oakpark Road Junction
  • Castlemorris Terrace
  • Aquadome car park.
  • Shanakill
  • Rahoonane
  • Caherina Cross
  • Rathass Burial Ground (Ballinorig side).
  • The Mart
  • Spa Road
Tralee Rural

  • Leith Cross
  • Tonevane Cross
  • Derrymore / Camp
  • Ardfert Graveyard
  • Fenit Village
  • Spa / Tankard Bar

Kenmare Municipal District

Cahersiveen

  • Caherciveen  -  Fair Green at the rear of the Library
  • Kells  -  Kells Station N70
  • Foilmore football field
  • Reenard football field
  • Chapeltown football field
  • Ballinskelligs  -  Ballinskelligs football field
  • Dromid  -  Dromid football field
  • Waterville  -  Inny Bridge N70
  • Caherdaniel - Caherdaniel Car Park
  • Castlecove  -  Church on N70

Killorglin

  • Killorglin - Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road
  • Beaufort – Churchtown car park
  • Milltown – Opposite the Mart on Myles Lane
  • Glenbeigh – Car park on Rossbeigh road
  • Cromane - Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road
  • Glencar Church
  • Kiltallagh Church
  • Castlemaine Pier
  • Ballyfinnane –  Parking area at River Maine Bridge
  • Gap of Dunloe, Kate Kearney’s Cottage

 

Kenmare

  • Kenmare - Pier Rd
  • Sneem - N70 at Junction of Oriech Rd
  • Kilgarvan - Dance Hall R569
  • Bonane - Between Bonane Church N71 and Bonane NS
  • Lauragh - Lauragh Church R571
  • Blackwater - Direendaragh Church
  • Templenoe - Templenoe Church

 

Listowel Municipal District

  • Listowel Town – Neodata Site
  • Causeway – Church Carpark
  • Finuge – GAA Carpark
  • Duagh – GAA Carpark
  • Moyvane – Parking area near GAA pitch
  • Knockanure - Near Ahavoher Burial Ground
  • Tarbert – Near Sensory Garden – N-69
  • Ballyheigue – Beach Carpark
  • Kilmoyley – Church Carpark
  • Ballylongford – Old Creamery Yard
  • Abbeydorney – Near GAA Pitch
  • Lixnaw – Parking area near Playground near ICW wetlands
  • Kilflynn- Area near Village Crossroads (adjacent to Parkers Bar)
  • Lisselton – Near Bottle Banks
  • Asdee –  Near Bottle Banks
  • Ballyduff - Church Yard
  • Ballybunion – Fire Station

 

Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD

Castleisland Area

  • Brosna GAA Field
  • Knocknagoshel GAA Field
  • Knocknaboul Cross, Ballydesmond
  • Cordal, Outside Graveyard
  • Glountane Bridge, Cordal
  • Farranfore, Outside Graveyard

 

Dingle West:

  • Lispole – at the layby near the Church
  • Ventry Carpark
  • Ballyferriter – near the National School
  • Dun Chaoin –  near Krugers
  • Murioch – at the beach carpark adjacent to the Gaeltacht grounds
  • Feohanagh at the cross roads

 

Dingle East:

  • Boolteens –carpark across from the church
  • Keel  -Painted wall
  • Inch – carpark across from church
  • Annascaul – Mountain Stage
  • Clahane – Carpark next to the church
  • Castlegregory – Community Centre West Main Street
  • Camp – Parking area lower camp
  • Stradbally – Creamery

 

