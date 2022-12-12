Council announces 97 locations where grit can be collected

Kerry County Council has announced a list of 97 locations around the county where people can collect grit to use in their locality.

It’s being made available as the inclement weather is set to last until the weekend at least, and perhaps beyond that.

The grit is for community use, such as at schools, churches, and facilities for older people.

It can be used by individuals and groups on local roads and footpaths.

Below is the full list of 97 grit locations in Kerry:

Killarney Municipal District

Killarney Town

High St car park

Lewis Road car park

Adjacent to the Cahernane Hotel on Muckross road

New St car park

Killarney Rural

Coolick National School

Loughquittane National School

Mangerton Road Lay-by

Ballyhar Church

Shrone Cross

Raheen National School

Knockanes National School

Glounonea Grotto

Old Kilcummin Creamery

Flynn’s Forge

Clonkeen Church

Listry GAA Club

Knockacullig North

Tralee Municipal District

Tralee Town

Matt Talbot Road car park

Muing/Oakpark Road Junction

Castlemorris Terrace

Aquadome car park.

Shanakill

Rahoonane

Caherina Cross

Rathass Burial Ground (Ballinorig side).

The Mart

Spa Road

Tralee Rural

Leith Cross

Tonevane Cross

Derrymore / Camp

Ardfert Graveyard

Fenit Village

Spa / Tankard Bar

Kenmare Municipal District

Cahersiveen

Caherciveen - Fair Green at the rear of the Library

Kells - Kells Station N70

Foilmore football field

Reenard football field

Chapeltown football field

Ballinskelligs - Ballinskelligs football field

Dromid - Dromid football field

Waterville - Inny Bridge N70

Caherdaniel - Caherdaniel Car Park

Castlecove - Church on N70

Killorglin

Killorglin - Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road

Beaufort – Churchtown car park

Milltown – Opposite the Mart on Myles Lane

Glenbeigh – Car park on Rossbeigh road

Cromane - Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road

Glencar Church

Kiltallagh Church

Castlemaine Pier

Ballyfinnane – Parking area at River Maine Bridge

Gap of Dunloe, Kate Kearney’s Cottage

Kenmare

Kenmare - Pier Rd

Sneem - N70 at Junction of Oriech Rd

Kilgarvan - Dance Hall R569

Bonane - Between Bonane Church N71 and Bonane NS

Lauragh - Lauragh Church R571

Blackwater - Direendaragh Church

Templenoe - Templenoe Church

Listowel Municipal District

Listowel Town – Neodata Site

Causeway – Church Carpark

Finuge – GAA Carpark

Duagh – GAA Carpark

Moyvane – Parking area near GAA pitch

Knockanure - Near Ahavoher Burial Ground

Tarbert – Near Sensory Garden – N-69

Ballyheigue – Beach Carpark

Kilmoyley – Church Carpark

Ballylongford – Old Creamery Yard

Abbeydorney – Near GAA Pitch

Lixnaw – Parking area near Playground near ICW wetlands

Kilflynn- Area near Village Crossroads (adjacent to Parkers Bar)

Lisselton – Near Bottle Banks

Asdee – Near Bottle Banks

Ballyduff - Church Yard

Ballybunion – Fire Station

Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD

Castleisland Area

Brosna GAA Field

Knocknagoshel GAA Field

Knocknaboul Cross, Ballydesmond

Cordal, Outside Graveyard

Glountane Bridge, Cordal

Farranfore, Outside Graveyard

Dingle West:

Lispole – at the layby near the Church

Ventry Carpark

Ballyferriter – near the National School

Dun Chaoin – near Krugers

Murioch – at the beach carpark adjacent to the Gaeltacht grounds

Feohanagh at the cross roads

Dingle East: