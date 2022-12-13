Council announces 11 new locations where grit is available

Kerry County Council has added 11 new locations where grit will be available for people to collect and use in their locality.
It brings to 108 the total number of places it’s available around the county.
The new locations are:
In the Killarney rural area - Rathmore village at the creamery yard.
In the Killorglin area - Holy Cross to Ballyfinnane – the parking area at River Maine Bridge
And in the Castleisland area, there are nine new locations:
Cahereens, Castleisland
Quarry Cross, Gneeveguilla
Ballymacelligott (opposite the Halfway Bar)
Scartaglen village near Riordan's Garage
Currow Old Creamery
Anabla National School
Reenagowan Cross (Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross)
Lyrecrompane (opposite the Post Office)
Firies Village – church car park
A full list of all 108 locations is available on the Radio Kerry website.
Grit being provided by Kerry County Council in the following 108 locations throughout Kerry on 13th December 2022
Killarney Municipal District
Killarney Town
- High St. Car park
- Lewis Road Car park
- Adjacent to the Cahernane Hotel on Muckross road
- New St Car park
Killarney Rural
- Coolick National School
- Loughquittane National School
- Mangerton Road Lay-by
- Ballyhar Church
- Shrone Cross
- Raheen National School
- Knockanes National School
- Glounonea Grotto
- Old Kilcummin Creamery
- Flynn Forge
- Clonkeen Church
- Listry GAA pitch
- Knockacullig North
- Rathmore Village – creamery yard
Tralee Municipal District
Tralee Town
- Matt Talbot Car Park
- Muing/Oakpark Road Junction
- Castlemorris Terrace
- Aquadome Car Park.
- Caherina Cross
- Rathass Burial Ground (Ballinorig side).
- The Mart
- Spa Road
Tralee Rural
- Leith Cross
- Tonevane Cross
- Derrymore / Camp
- Ardfert Graveyard.
- Fenit Village.
- Spa / Tankard Bar.
Kenmare Municipal District
Cahersiveen
- Caherciveen - Fair Green at the rear of the Library
- Kells - Kells Station N70
- Foilmore football field
- Reenard football field
- Chapeltown football field
- Ballinskelligs - Ballinskelligs football field
- Dromid - Dromid football field
- Waterville - Inny Bridge N70
- Caherdaniel - Caherdaniel Car Park
- Castlecove - Church N70
Killorglin
- Killorglin - Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road
- Beaufort – Churchtown car park
- Milltown – Opposite the Mart on Miles Lane
- Glenbeigh – Car park on Rossbeigh road
- Cromane - Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road
- Glencar Church
- Kiltallagh Church
- Castlemaine Pier
- Holy Cross to Ballyfinnane– Parking area at River Maine Bridge
- Ballyfinnane Community Cente
- Gap of Dunloe, Kate Kearney’s Cottage
Kenmare
- Kenmare - Pier Rd
- Sneem - N70 at Junction of Oriech Rd
- Kilgarvan - Dance Hall R569
- Bonane - Between Bonane Church N71 and Bonane NS
- Lauragh - Lauragh Church R571
- Blackwater - Direendaragh Church
- Templenoe - Templenoe Church
Listowel Municipal District
- Listowel Town – Neodata Site
- Causeway – Church Carpark
- Finuge – GAA Carpark
- Duagh – GAA Carpark
- Moyvane – Parking area near GAA pitch
- Knockanure - Near Ahavoher Burial Ground
- Tarbert – Near Sensory Garden – N-69
- Ballyheigue – Beach Carpark
- Kilmoyley – Church Carpark
- Ballylongford – Church yard
- Abbeydorney – Near GAA Pitch
- Lixnaw – Parking area near Playground near ICW wetlands
- Kilflynn- Area near Village Crossroads (adjacent to Parkers Bar)
- Lisselton – Near Bottle Banks
- Asdee – Near Bottle Banks
- Ballyduff - Church Yard
- Ballybunion – Fire Station
Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne MD
Castleisland Area
- Brosna GAA Field
- Knocknagoshel GAA Field
- Knocknaboul Cross, Ballydesmond
- Cordal, outside Graveyard
- Glountane Br., Cordal
- Farranfore, outside Páirc Eamonn pitch
- Cahereens, Castleisland
- Quarry Cross, Gneeveguilla
- Ballymac (opposite the Halfway Bar)
- Scartaglen Village near Riordan's Garage
- Currow Old Creamery
- Anabla National School
- Reenagowan Cross (Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross)
- Lyrecrompane (opposite the Post Office)
- Firies Village – church car park
Dingle West:
- Lispole – at the layby near the Church
- Ventry Carpark
- Ballyferriter – near the National School
- Dun Chaoin – near Krugers
- Murioch – at the beach carpark adjacent to the Gaeltacht grounds
- Feohanagh at the cross roads
Dingle East:
- Boolteens –carpark across from the church
- Keel -Painted wall
- Inch – carpark across from church
- Annascaul – Mountain Stage
- Clahane – Carpark next to the church
- Castlegregory – Community Centre West Main Street
- Camp – Parking area lower camp
- Stradbally – Creamery