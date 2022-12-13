Council announces 11 new locations where grit is available

Kerry County Council has added 11 new locations where grit will be available for people to collect and use in their locality.

It brings to 108 the total number of places it’s available around the county.

The new locations are:

In the Killarney rural area - Rathmore village at the creamery yard.

In the Killorglin area - Holy Cross to Ballyfinnane – the parking area at River Maine Bridge

And in the Castleisland area, there are nine new locations:

Cahereens, Castleisland

Quarry Cross, Gneeveguilla

Ballymacelligott (opposite the Halfway Bar)

Scartaglen village near Riordan's Garage

Currow Old Creamery

Anabla National School

Reenagowan Cross (Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross)

Lyrecrompane (opposite the Post Office)

Firies Village – church car park

A full list of all 108 locations is available on the Radio Kerry website.

Grit being provided by Kerry County Council in the following 108 locations throughout Kerry on 13th December 2022

Killarney Municipal District

Killarney Town

High St. Car park

Lewis Road Car park

Adjacent to the Cahernane Hotel on Muckross road

New St Car park

Killarney Rural

Coolick National School

Loughquittane National School

Mangerton Road Lay-by

Ballyhar Church

Shrone Cross

Raheen National School

Knockanes National School

Glounonea Grotto

Old Kilcummin Creamery

Flynn Forge

Clonkeen Church

Listry GAA pitch

Knockacullig North

Rathmore Village – creamery yard

Tralee Municipal District

Tralee Town

Matt Talbot Car Park

Muing/Oakpark Road Junction

Castlemorris Terrace

Aquadome Car Park.





Caherina Cross

Rathass Burial Ground (Ballinorig side).

The Mart

Spa Road

Tralee Rural

Leith Cross

Tonevane Cross

Derrymore / Camp

Ardfert Graveyard.

Fenit Village.

Spa / Tankard Bar.

Kenmare Municipal District

Cahersiveen

Caherciveen - Fair Green at the rear of the Library

Kells - Kells Station N70

Foilmore football field

Reenard football field

Chapeltown football field

Ballinskelligs - Ballinskelligs football field

Dromid - Dromid football field

Waterville - Inny Bridge N70

Caherdaniel - Caherdaniel Car Park

Castlecove - Church N70

Killorglin

Killorglin - Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road

Beaufort – Churchtown car park

Milltown – Opposite the Mart on Miles Lane

Glenbeigh – Car park on Rossbeigh road

Cromane - Kerry County Council Compound on the Cromane road

Glencar Church

Kiltallagh Church

Castlemaine Pier

Holy Cross to Ballyfinnane– Parking area at River Maine Bridge

Ballyfinnane Community Cente

Gap of Dunloe, Kate Kearney’s Cottage

Kenmare

Kenmare - Pier Rd

Sneem - N70 at Junction of Oriech Rd

Kilgarvan - Dance Hall R569

Bonane - Between Bonane Church N71 and Bonane NS

Lauragh - Lauragh Church R571

Blackwater - Direendaragh Church

Templenoe - Templenoe Church

Listowel Municipal District

Listowel Town – Neodata Site

Causeway – Church Carpark

Finuge – GAA Carpark

Duagh – GAA Carpark

Moyvane – Parking area near GAA pitch

Knockanure - Near Ahavoher Burial Ground

Tarbert – Near Sensory Garden – N-69

Ballyheigue – Beach Carpark

Kilmoyley – Church Carpark

Ballylongford – Church yard

Abbeydorney – Near GAA Pitch

Lixnaw – Parking area near Playground near ICW wetlands

Kilflynn- Area near Village Crossroads (adjacent to Parkers Bar)

Lisselton – Near Bottle Banks

Asdee – Near Bottle Banks

Ballyduff - Church Yard

Ballybunion – Fire Station

Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne MD

Castleisland Area

Brosna GAA Field

Knocknagoshel GAA Field

Knocknaboul Cross, Ballydesmond

Cordal, outside Graveyard

Glountane Br., Cordal

Farranfore, outside Páirc Eamonn pitch

Cahereens, Castleisland

Quarry Cross, Gneeveguilla

Ballymac (opposite the Halfway Bar)

Scartaglen Village near Riordan's Garage

Currow Old Creamery

Anabla National School

Reenagowan Cross (Dan Paddy Andy’s Cross)

Lyrecrompane (opposite the Post Office)

Firies Village – church car park

Dingle West:

Lispole – at the layby near the Church

Ventry Carpark

Ballyferriter – near the National School

Dun Chaoin – near Krugers

Murioch – at the beach carpark adjacent to the Gaeltacht grounds

Feohanagh at the cross roads

Dingle East: