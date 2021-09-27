Advertisement
Cost of three-bed semi in Kerry jumps 6.3%

Sep 27, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
House prices in Kerry are continuing to rise.

The average price of a second-hand three-bed semi-detached house in the county has jumped by 6.3% in the past three months to €255,000.

The survey for Q3 by Real Estate Alliance shows the average time to sell a property has fallen from five weeks to four.

Average Killarney prices rose by 7% this quarter to €310,000, with time to sell falling from six weeks to four.

Tralee prices rose 5% to €200,000, with time taken to sell remaining at five weeks.

 

