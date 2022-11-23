Advertisement
News

Cost of council recycling bags to go up by €2 from January

Nov 23, 2022 09:11 By radiokerrynews
Cost of council recycling bags to go up by €2 from January Cost of council recycling bags to go up by €2 from January
Share this article

The cost of recycling bags from Kerry County Council’s recycling facilities will go up by €2 from January.

 

This was revealed during the council’s annual budget meeting, during which an update on the local authority’s income for next year was presented to councillors.

Advertisement

 

Kerry County Council said there is a substantial cost in running and operating these recycling facilities, although it acknowledges their importance countywide.

 

Advertisement

The cost of a pack of four Eco Sense Bags from the recycling facilities will increase from €8 to €10 from January next year, due to increased costs from the contractor which collects and recycles these materials.

 

Meanwhile the cost of disposing general waste at the council’s civic amenity sites will remain the same; that is €5 to dispose of a single bag of waste and €27.50 to dispose of six bags.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus