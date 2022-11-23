Cost of council recycling bags to go up by €2 from January

The cost of recycling bags from Kerry County Council’s recycling facilities will go up by €2 from January.

This was revealed during the council’s annual budget meeting, during which an update on the local authority’s income for next year was presented to councillors.

Kerry County Council said there is a substantial cost in running and operating these recycling facilities, although it acknowledges their importance countywide.

The cost of a pack of four Eco Sense Bags from the recycling facilities will increase from €8 to €10 from January next year, due to increased costs from the contractor which collects and recycles these materials.

Meanwhile the cost of disposing general waste at the council’s civic amenity sites will remain the same; that is €5 to dispose of a single bag of waste and €27.50 to dispose of six bags.