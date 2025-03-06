Cork Airport see a 6% increase in passengers in February

Cork airport has seen a 6% increase in passenger numbers in February.

That's compared to numbers from the same month in 2024.

The airport welcomed a total of 203,466 passengers in February, while Dublin Airport saw a decrease of .5% with just under 2.1 million passengers in the same month.

Kenny Jacobs, CEO of daa, the operator of Cork and Dublin airports said: “Passenger traffic at Cork Airport last month was up 6% compared with February 2024. The busiest day of the month (February 21) coincided with the last day of the mid-term break as families took the opportunity to jet off on a short city break or a last-minute winter sun holiday. The increased number of passengers travelling during mid-term resulted in very healthy load factors and performance on services to London, Manchester, Liverpool, Seville and Paris, while popular sun destinations also recorded a significant boost – particularly Malaga, Alicante, Lanzarote and Tenerife.”

“Our load factors on ski services are doing extremely well and throughout February, special charter services to Verona were added to the complement of ski routes from Cork – Salzburg, Munich and Lyon.”

“The team at Cork Airport has been making great strides in improving public transport access and during the month, they announced a new integrated ticketing initiative with Iarnród Éireann and Bus Éireann which means that passengers travelling from Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Laois can purchase one ticket, which includes a hassle-free rail journey followed by a bus transfer from Kent Station to the airport. Cork Airport needs more public transport services, and the team are working closely with the National Transport Authority (NTA) on that front.”