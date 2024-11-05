Advertisement
Cork Airport begins new four-times weekly service to Glasgow

Nov 5, 2024 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Cork Airport begins new four-times weekly service to Glasgow
Pictured at Cork Airport celebrating the new Aer Lingus Regional service to Glasgow. Operated by Emerald Airlines, Aer Lingus Regional will fly four-times weekly to Glasgow (Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday). From left: Ian Lough, Head of Commercial, Emerald Airlines; Capt. Guy Matthews; Rebecca Fergusson and Ryan McClements, cabin crew and First officer Timothy Magill . Also inclued is Roy O'Driscoll, Deputy Managing Director, Cork Airport. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Cork Airport has began a new four-times weekly service to Glasgow.

Operated by Emerald Airlines on behalf of Aer Lingus Regional, flights will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

In addition to the new Glasgow route, Aer Lingus Regional has added three extra flights per week on its popular Cork to Bristol service.

Glasgow is Scotland’s largest city by population and is home to 1.8 million people in the wider metropolitan area.

Ian Lough, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “We are delighted to see our new Cork- Glasgow route officially take off! Equally, the added capacity on our Cork to Bristol route reflects our continued commitment to meeting the needs of our passengers. These developments give our customers even more choices and show our dedication to providing greater convenience and travel options across our entire network.”

