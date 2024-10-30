Advertisement
News

Cork Airport announce new route to Turkey

Oct 30, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
Cork Airport announce new route to Turkey
Cork Airport
Share this article

Cork Airport has announced a new, twice-weekly service to İzmir in Turkey.

The new service follows strong demand for a direct Turkish route from Cork Airport and will provide even more choice for consumers across the South of Ireland.

The new route is courtesy of SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines and provides direct connections between Europe and Turkey.

Advertisement

The new twice-weekly service to İzmir, Türkiye as part of the 2025 Summer Schedule will commence on May 31st and operate through October.

The region also offers a range of cultural attractions such as Ephesus, an ancient city steeped in history and brimming with architectural marvels, and the nearby House of the Virgin Mary.

İzmir also offers many culinary delights, including a wide range of nearby wineries, and was recently added to the MICHELIN Guide’s Turkish map.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former manager of Killarney hotel appointed to Fáilte Ireland's National Tourism Development Authority
Advertisement
Teenager convicted of murdering man in Tralee graveyard has sentencing deferred
Tralee gardaí Halloween initiative shortlisted for National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Abbeydorney Seek Apology From LGFA And Camogie Associations
School bus escort says it's unfair she and her colleagues are not paid for school holidays
Oireachtas na Samhna gets underway in Killarney
Sinn Féin says healthcare plan will address staffing issues raised at UHK protest
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus