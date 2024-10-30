Cork Airport announce new route to Turkey

Cork Airport has announced a new, twice-weekly service to İzmir in Turkey.

The new service follows strong demand for a direct Turkish route from Cork Airport and will provide even more choice for consumers across the South of Ireland.

The new route is courtesy of SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines and provides direct connections between Europe and Turkey.

Advertisement

The new twice-weekly service to İzmir, Türkiye as part of the 2025 Summer Schedule will commence on May 31st and operate through October.

The region also offers a range of cultural attractions such as Ephesus, an ancient city steeped in history and brimming with architectural marvels, and the nearby House of the Virgin Mary.

İzmir also offers many culinary delights, including a wide range of nearby wineries, and was recently added to the MICHELIN Guide’s Turkish map.