Advertisement
News

Consultation process open for school transport scheme

Jan 23, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Consultation process open for school transport scheme Consultation process open for school transport scheme
Share this article

Kerry TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley has opened a consultation process with stakeholders as part of the school transport scheme.

The Department of Education is currently conducting a review into primary and post-primary transport schemes.

Minister Norma Foley says the department will use surveys, focus groups, meetings and written submissions as part of the review.

Advertisement

The department says the steering group on the school transport scheme review will report to the Minister as the review progresses.

Submissions can be made on the Department of Education website and the closing date for applications is February 10th.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus