Consultation process open for school transport scheme

Kerry TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley has opened a consultation process with stakeholders as part of the school transport scheme.

The Department of Education is currently conducting a review into primary and post-primary transport schemes.

Minister Norma Foley says the department will use surveys, focus groups, meetings and written submissions as part of the review.

The department says the steering group on the school transport scheme review will report to the Minister as the review progresses.

Submissions can be made on the Department of Education website and the closing date for applications is February 10th.