Advertisement
News

Consultation on interment of Bishop Eamonn Casey's remains in Galway Cathedral underway

Jul 27, 2024 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Consultation on interment of Bishop Eamonn Casey's remains in Galway Cathedral underway
An still from the documentary Bishop Casey's Buried Secrets which was made by RTÉ in partnership with the Irish Mail on Sunday
Share this article

A consultation on the interment of Bishop Eamonn Casey's remains in Galway Cathedral is underway.

It follows an investigation that revealed sexual assault allegations against the high-profile bishop, who died in 2017.

Bishop of Galway, Michael Duignan says he's committed to "working with anybody affected, to help bring truth, healing and peace" to "terribly painful situations".

Advertisement

He's added that the interment of Bishop Casey's body in the crypt under Galway Cathedral now requires "a period of careful consideration and consultation", which he says has already begun.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New Castleisland museum depicts town’s history
Advertisement
Plaque to honour North Kerry native who became first woman elected to Pakistani National Assembly
Kerry County Council appeals to motorists not to overtake farm machinery until it’s safe to do so
Advertisement

Recommended

New Castleisland museum depicts town’s history
Plaque to honour North Kerry native who became first woman elected to Pakistani National Assembly
Kerry County Council appeals to motorists not to overtake farm machinery until it’s safe to do so
Kerry rower into Olympics semis
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus