Consultation on interment of Bishop Eamonn Casey's remains in Galway Cathedral underway

A consultation on the interment of Bishop Eamonn Casey's remains in Galway Cathedral is underway.

It follows an investigation that revealed sexual assault allegations against the high-profile bishop, who died in 2017.

Bishop of Galway, Michael Duignan says he's committed to "working with anybody affected, to help bring truth, healing and peace" to "terribly painful situations".

He's added that the interment of Bishop Casey's body in the crypt under Galway Cathedral now requires "a period of careful consideration and consultation", which he says has already begun.