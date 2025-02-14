Advertisement
Consultants who recommended state-led LNG facility reviewing findings

Feb 14, 2025 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Consultants who recommended state-led LNG facility reviewing findings
By Tebibyte (en:WP) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
The consultants which recommended that Ireland proceed with a state-led liquefied natural gas terminal to proceed, are revising their original conclusions.

Former Environment Minister Eamon Ryan told the Irish Independent that there was new information to hand regarding Ireland’s energy security, and he had asked consultants CEPA to review its recommendations.

The government has committed to building a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry, arising out of the review carried out by CEPA.

Former minister Eamon Ryan said this new information included that new interconnectors are due to be in operation ahead of schedule, and two more interconnectors have been given the green light by the UK energy regulator.

The Department of the Environment said it’s continuing work on LNG as a matter of priority, and it will return to the government for a final decision in the coming weeks.

