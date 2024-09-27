Consultants on Listowel regeneration project to be hired by year end

It's hoped consultants for the Listowel Town Centre Public Realm Enhancement Project will be hired by year's end.

That's according to Micheál Lyons of Kerry County Council's Roads and Transportation Department, who addressed the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

Public realm designs focus on areas that are open to the public, including streets, lanes, footpaths, parks, squares, bridges, public buildings and facilities.

It's part of the Listowel Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, which aims to address decay and dereliction in Listowel and make it an attractive regional town to visit and call home.

The winning consultants will make design suggestions for the Small Square and surrounding areas.