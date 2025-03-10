Advertisement
Construction underway to deliver high-speed broadband to over 1,800 in South Kerry

Mar 10, 2025 08:35 By radiokerrynews
Construction underway to deliver high-speed broadband to over 1,800 in South Kerry
Construction is underway to deliver high-speed broadband to over 1,800 homes, farms and businesses in South Kerry.

It’s part of the National Broadband Plan and this part of the roll-out includes the townlands of Ballinskelligs, Emlagh and Waterville.

These areas are due to be connected by the end of the year.

28,000 premises in Kerry are included in the State’s intervention area, which will see National Broadband Ireland deliver high-speed broadband.

To date high-speed fibre broadband is now available to order for over 19,000 premises.

So far there are over 1,800 premises near Ballydavid connected, along with over 1,500 near Ballyheigue, almost 900 near Castlegregory, over 2,000 near Kilgarvan and more than 3,400 near Killarney connected.

A further 4,100 near Listowel are connected under the National Broadband Plan, along with almost 700 near Rathmore, almost 1,100 near Sneem, and over 3,300 near Tralee.

NBI spokesperson, Sandra Dinan gives an update on the plan in Kerry:

