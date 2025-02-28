Construction to begin on N21 Adare Bypass

Construction is to begin on the N21 Adare Bypass.

Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, is in the Limerick town today to sign the contracts allowing work to commence.

The N21 Adare Bypass is a key component of the Limerick to Foynes scheme, which received An Bord Pleanála approval in August 2022.

Advertisement

The government has since given approval for the bypass to be fast-tracked in order to facilitate the town's hosting of the Ryder Cup in September 2027.

The bypass to alleviate congestion in Adare town is predicted to cost approximately €150 million.