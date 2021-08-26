Preferred routes for bypasses on N21 Limerick Tralee Road to be selected in coming months

Preferred routes for two bypasses along the N21 Limerick to Tralee Road are expected to be selected in the coming months.

The projects for Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West aim to relieve congestion for motorists travelling between Kerry and Limerick and further afield. The N21 Limerick to Tralee Road is not just used by motorists travelling between Kerry and Limerick, but by those travelling further up the country, including to Dublin.

Both the N21 Abbeyfeale Road Scheme and N21 Newcastle West Road Scheme are expected to relieve congestion by bypassing the two towns, improving journey times and road safety.

The separate bypasses are seen as important for enhancing regional connectivity. Limerick City and County Council appointed Jacobs Consulting Engineers to advance the two schemes through the planning and design process.

A shortlist of routes went out on public consultation last February; feedback is currently being considered by the project team, who will select a preferred route for each bypass. These will then be subject to public consultation, and it's expected this will happen between October and December this year.

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on plans for the proposed Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick Road in October.