Construction to begin on Island of Geese social housing units

Oct 7, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Construction is due to begin shortly on 27 social housing units at the Island of Geese site in Tralee.

The development of 22 one-bed apartments and five, two bed-apartments received planning approval in 2022, and contracts have now been signed to deliver the units.

The development, named Tearmann na nGéanna, is located on the Matt Talbot Road side of the former Denny Factory site in the town centre.

Kerry County Council has awarded Van Dijk Architects the contract for design development, and Ned O’Shea Construction Ltd the construction contract.

The development will also include a new, landscaped plaza and the resurfacing of Racket Lane.

