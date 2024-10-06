Kerry County Council propose to close South Kerry road

Kerry County Council is proposing to close a south Kerry road to facilitate site investigation works for a wastewater pumping station.

The proposed R566-98 Ballinskelligs road is proposed to close from 8am Tuesday October 29th to 6pm on Thursday October 31st (24hr daily closure).

Diversions will be as follows and will be clearly signposted.

Local Access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Objections regarding the proposal must be submitted by 4pm on Monday, October 7th to [email protected] or in writing to the Administrative officer at the Roads and Transportation Department, in Tralee.

Diversions:

Traffic travelling to Ballinskelligs Pier:

Continue on the R-566 towards Portmagee, turn left onto L-11523, continue on this road and turn right onto the R-566 towards Ballinskelligs Pier.

Traffic travelling from Ballinskelligs Pier:

Travelling from Ballinskelligs Pier, turn left onto the L-11523, continue on this road up to the R-566, turn right at this junction and continue on this road to Ballinskelligs.