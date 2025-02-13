Construction of new homes in Kerry doubled last year compared to the year previous.

Latest figures for new home commencements were published by The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

In 2024 there were 1,007 commencement notices for homes in Kerry, more than double compared to 2023 with 414 homes commencement notices.

Nationally, the data shows that between January and December 2024, there were over 60,200 (60,243) new homes being built, up 84% from 2023, with almost 33,000 (32,801) recorded.

This equates to, on average, the construction of 239 new homes every working day during 2024.

This is the highest number of annual residential commencements since records began in 2014.