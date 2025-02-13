Advertisement
News

Construction of new homes in Kerry doubled last year compared to the year previous

Feb 13, 2025 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Construction of new homes in Kerry doubled last year compared to the year previous
Share this article

 

Construction of new homes in Kerry doubled last year compared to the year previous.

 

Advertisement

Latest figures for new home commencements were published by The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

 

In 2024 there were 1,007 commencement notices for homes in Kerry, more than double compared to 2023 with 414 homes commencement notices.

Advertisement

 

Nationally, the data shows that between January and December 2024, there were over 60,200 (60,243) new homes being built, up 84% from 2023, with almost 33,000 (32,801) recorded.

 

Advertisement

This equates to, on average, the construction of 239 new homes every working day during 2024.

 

This is the highest number of annual residential commencements since records began in 2014.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tourism Minister Peter Burke in Kerry today
Advertisement
Kerry Green Party elects new chairperson
Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register fell over 15% in year
Advertisement

Recommended

Tourism Minister Peter Burke in Kerry today
Kerry Green Party elects new chairperson
Numbers signing on Kerry’s Live Register fell over 15% in year
Kerry's Mark Daly elected Cathaoirleach of Seanad Éireann
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus