Advertisement
News

Sharp rise in commencement notices submitted across Kerry last year

Feb 11, 2025 10:34 By radiokerrynews
Sharp rise in commencement notices submitted across Kerry last year
Share this article

A sharp rise in the number of commencement notices submitted across Kerry last year suggests an increase in construction activity in the county.

A commencement notice must be submitted to a local building authority before construction work begins on a new building or major renovation project.

There was a 37% increase in valid commencement notices for new builds in Kerry throughout 2024.

Advertisement

That’s up from 463 in 2023, according to figures released by Kerry County Council, the body responsible for inspecting and enforcing building regulations here.

The apparent trend is supported by a 33% jump in the number of applications for fire safety certificates (to 238), and a 51% increase in the number of disability access certificate applications (to 154).

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill welcomes government proposals to return town councils to politics
Advertisement
Construction work still not finished on 130-bed Killarney community nursing unit
Eight arrests in one week in Kerry for drink and drug driving
Advertisement

Recommended

Brilliant Ballybunion - promoting sustainability in North Kerry on Sunday February 23rd
Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill welcomes government proposals to return town councils to politics
Irish Universities review
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus