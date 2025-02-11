Sharp rise in commencement notices submitted across Kerry last year

A sharp rise in the number of commencement notices submitted across Kerry last year suggests an increase in construction activity in the county.

A commencement notice must be submitted to a local building authority before construction work begins on a new building or major renovation project.

There was a 37% increase in valid commencement notices for new builds in Kerry throughout 2024.

Advertisement

That’s up from 463 in 2023, according to figures released by Kerry County Council, the body responsible for inspecting and enforcing building regulations here.

The apparent trend is supported by a 33% jump in the number of applications for fire safety certificates (to 238), and a 51% increase in the number of disability access certificate applications (to 154).