Advertisement
News

Tralee councillor urges council to keep road signs clear and visible

Feb 9, 2025 17:39 By radiokerrynews
Tralee councillor urges council to keep road signs clear and visible
Share this article

A Tralee councillor has urged Kerry County Council to keep road signs clear and visible at crossings and bridges.

At the recent full Kerry County Council meeting, Councillor Paul Daly said he had received several complaints about a dangerous bridge near the old Lighthouse Hotel in Fenit.

He believes this bridge is one of many narrow bridges in the county, which drivers approach at high speed, unaware of the potential danger.

Advertisement

Council management stated they follow the Department of Transport’s guidelines for installing and maintaining advance warning signs.

They advised the public to report any damaged or obscured signs to their local area office.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Spa National School claims victory in both categories of 2025 Noreen Lynch Annual Schools Quiz
Advertisement
Calls for dedicated deer management teams to be established in two Kerry MDS
Ireland South MEP calls on government to ensure all survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are entitled to redress
Advertisement

Recommended

Spa National School claims victory in both categories of 2025 Noreen Lynch Annual Schools Quiz
Calls for dedicated deer management teams to be established in two Kerry MDS
Ireland South MEP calls on government to ensure all survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are entitled to redress
Kerry County Council must update planning policies due to new Planning and Development Act
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus