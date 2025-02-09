Tralee councillor urges council to keep road signs clear and visible

A Tralee councillor has urged Kerry County Council to keep road signs clear and visible at crossings and bridges.

At the recent full Kerry County Council meeting, Councillor Paul Daly said he had received several complaints about a dangerous bridge near the old Lighthouse Hotel in Fenit.

He believes this bridge is one of many narrow bridges in the county, which drivers approach at high speed, unaware of the potential danger.

Council management stated they follow the Department of Transport’s guidelines for installing and maintaining advance warning signs.

They advised the public to report any damaged or obscured signs to their local area office.