Advertisement
News

Construction begins on 713 new homes in Kerry so far this year

Jun 23, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Construction begins on 713 new homes in Kerry so far this year
Share this article

So far this year, the construction of 713 new homes in Kerry has begun.

That compares to 414 in the entirety of 2023.

That's according to the Department of Housing monthly residential commencement data for May 2024.

Advertisement

Nationwide, construction began on 32,121 units in the first five months of 2024, up 147 percent on the same period last year

The figure for the first five months of 2024 is at 98% of the total for the whole of 2023.

Of the 713 new residential builds begun in Kerry so far in 2024, 125 are one-off houses.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Upgrade of public toilets at Rossbeigh beach begins tomorrow
Advertisement
Growing speculation Kerry TD Norma Foley could be next Minister for Finance
Students from four Kerry schools recognised for their promotion of Irish language
Advertisement

Recommended

Pitch & Putt Review
Wiffen misses out on medal
Kerry to learn All-Ireland quarter-final opponents tomorrow
Kerry to face Meath in All-Ireland quarter-final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus