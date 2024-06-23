Construction begins on 713 new homes in Kerry so far this year

So far this year, the construction of 713 new homes in Kerry has begun.

That compares to 414 in the entirety of 2023.

That's according to the Department of Housing monthly residential commencement data for May 2024.

Nationwide, construction began on 32,121 units in the first five months of 2024, up 147 percent on the same period last year

The figure for the first five months of 2024 is at 98% of the total for the whole of 2023.

Of the 713 new residential builds begun in Kerry so far in 2024, 125 are one-off houses.