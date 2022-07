The Conor Pass is currently closed to traffic.

It’s believed a car went on fire between Pedlar’s Lake and the lookout area.

Kerry Fire Service are currently at the scene, and it’s not yet known if anyone has been hurt but no ambulance has been called.

Motorists should avoid the road completely, and gardaí are directing traffic away from the scene.

The road is expected to be closed for another couple of hours, but should be opened again tonight.